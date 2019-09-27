Evonik Industries (FRA:EVK) Given a €21.00 Price Target at Goldman Sachs Group

Goldman Sachs Group set a €21.00 ($24.42) price objective on Evonik Industries (FRA:EVK) in a report issued on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a sell rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on EVK. HSBC set a €25.00 ($29.07) price target on Evonik Industries and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Warburg Research set a €36.00 ($41.86) price objective on Evonik Industries and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Nord/LB set a €24.00 ($27.91) price objective on Evonik Industries and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Barclays set a €24.50 ($28.49) price objective on Evonik Industries and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a €40.00 ($46.51) price objective on Evonik Industries and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €29.48 ($34.28).

Get Evonik Industries alerts:

FRA:EVK traded up €0.42 ($0.49) on Thursday, reaching €22.56 ($26.23). 331,567 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of €22.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of €24.77. Evonik Industries has a 12 month low of €26.78 ($31.14) and a 12 month high of €32.97 ($38.34).

About Evonik Industries

Evonik Industries AG engages in the specialty chemicals business worldwide. It operates through Nutrition & Care, Resource Efficiency, Performance Materials, and Services segments. The Nutrition & Care segment offers specialty chemicals, including amphoteric surfactants, ceramides, phytosphingosines, oleochemicals, quaternary derivatives, polyurethane additives, organically modified silicones, superabsorbents, amino acids and amino acid derivatives, synthesis products, pharmaceutical polymers, and DL-methionine for use in consumer goods, and animal nutrition and healthcare products.

Further Reading: What are different types of coverage ratios?

Receive News & Ratings for Evonik Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evonik Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.