EXMR Price Tops $0.0087 (EXMR)

EXMR (CURRENCY:EXMR) traded 5.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on September 27th. One EXMR token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0087 or 0.00000106 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, EtherDelta (ForkDelta) and YoBit. In the last week, EXMR has traded 20.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. EXMR has a total market cap of $102,344.00 and approximately $274.00 worth of EXMR was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Hshare (HSR) traded 29.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

Aeternity (AE) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001893 BTC.

PeepCoin (PCN) traded 12.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ARBITRAGE (ARB) traded down 31.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0127 or 0.00000155 BTC.

Harvest Masternode Coin (HC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000136 BTC.

NevaCoin (NEVA) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000056 BTC.

CryptoWorldX Token (CWXT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Axiom (AXIOM) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000108 BTC.

EXMR Token Profile

EXMR uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 9th, 2017. EXMR’s total supply is 15,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 11,756,612 tokens. EXMR’s official message board is medium.com/@eXMR. EXMR’s official website is exmrfoundation.org. EXMR’s official Twitter account is @eXMRCoin. The Reddit community for EXMR is /r/exmr and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling EXMR

EXMR can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: EtherDelta (ForkDelta), IDEX and YoBit. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EXMR directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade EXMR should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy EXMR using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

