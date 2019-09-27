Exosis Trading Down 38.8% Over Last 7 Days (EXO)

Exosis (CURRENCY:EXO) traded 31.8% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on September 27th. One Exosis coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.25 or 0.00003073 BTC on exchanges including Exrates, Crex24 and Escodex. During the last seven days, Exosis has traded 38.8% lower against the US dollar. Exosis has a market cap of $67,381.00 and $21,029.00 worth of Exosis was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8,195.15 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $174.64 or 0.02133199 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $221.24 or 0.02702398 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $55.91 or 0.00682919 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00012829 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57.65 or 0.00704158 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.71 or 0.00057577 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.39 or 0.00456653 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00012278 BTC.

About Exosis

Exosis (CRYPTO:EXO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Exosis hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 30th, 2018. Exosis' total supply is 432,836 coins and its circulating supply is 267,836 coins. The official message board for Exosis is forum.exosis.org. The official website for Exosis is www.exosis.org.

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Exosis Coin Trading

Exosis can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Escodex, Exrates and Crex24. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Exosis directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Exosis should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Exosis using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

