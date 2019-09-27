Expanse Trading Up 46.6% This Week (EXP)

Expanse (CURRENCY:EXP) traded 31.7% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on September 27th. During the last seven days, Expanse has traded 46.6% higher against the dollar. Expanse has a market cap of $913,997.00 and approximately $455,256.00 worth of Expanse was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Expanse coin can now be bought for about $0.0871 or 0.00001056 BTC on popular exchanges including Upbit, Cryptopia, YoBit and Poloniex.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Expanse alerts:

Ubiq (UBQ) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0867 or 0.00001052 BTC.

Pirl (PIRL) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000122 BTC.

Travelflex (TRF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Atheios (ATH) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC.

UR (UR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC.

About Expanse

EXP is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Dagger hashing algorithm. It launched on July 3rd, 2015. Expanse’s total supply is 19,495,278 coins and its circulating supply is 10,495,278 coins. Expanse’s official Twitter account is @ExpanseOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Expanse is /r/expanseofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Expanse is forum.expanse.tech. The official website for Expanse is www.expanse.tech.

According to CryptoCompare, “- Algorithm: Dagger – Block Reward: 8 – Gas Limit: 31415926 – Block Target: 60 seconds – Listen Port: 42786 – RPC Port: 9656 – Reserve: 11 Million (Community Managed) “

Buying and Selling Expanse

Expanse can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, Cryptopia, YoBit, BiteBTC, Poloniex and Upbit. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Expanse directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Expanse should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Expanse using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Expanse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Expanse and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.