Exterran Corp (NYSE:EXTN) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Exterran Corp (NYSE:EXTN) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 825,400 shares, a decrease of 16.1% from the August 15th total of 983,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 223,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.7 days. Approximately 2.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Shares of EXTN stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $13.25. The company had a trading volume of 127,710 shares, compared to its average volume of 206,805. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $11.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $473.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.74 and a beta of 1.16. Exterran has a 52 week low of $9.08 and a 52 week high of $27.80.

Get Exterran alerts:

Exterran (NYSE:EXTN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The energy company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $390.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $369.15 million. Exterran had a negative return on equity of 1.63% and a negative net margin of 0.89%. On average, research analysts predict that Exterran will post -0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director William M. Goodyear purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.67 per share, for a total transaction of $53,350.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EXTN. Group One Trading L.P. bought a new position in shares of Exterran in the first quarter worth approximately $76,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Exterran by 181.3% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,469 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 4,814 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in shares of Exterran in the second quarter worth approximately $155,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of Exterran in the second quarter worth approximately $156,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of Exterran by 35.0% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 16,010 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 4,147 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.16% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Exterran from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 10th. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of Exterran in a research report on Thursday, August 8th.

Exterran Company Profile

Exterran Corporation, a systems and process company, provides various solutions in the oil, gas, water, and power markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: contract Operations, Aftermarket Services, and Product Sales. It offers compression, processing, and treating services through the operation of natural gas compression equipment, and crude oil and natural gas production and process equipment; and water treatment and power solutions.

Featured Story: Momentum Indicators

Receive News & Ratings for Exterran Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exterran and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.