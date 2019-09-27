Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Shares Bought by Darrell & King LLC

Darrell & King LLC lifted its holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 13.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,741 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 1,056 shares during the quarter. Exxon Mobil makes up 0.1% of Darrell & King LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Darrell & King LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $670,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Peak Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Peak Asset Management LLC now owns 14,077 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,079,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management lifted its position in Exxon Mobil by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 8,034,970 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $615,684,000 after purchasing an additional 28,217 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Exxon Mobil by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,147,297 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $770,631,000 after purchasing an additional 213,413 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Trust Co. lifted its position in Exxon Mobil by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 121,966 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $9,347,000 after purchasing an additional 3,205 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clear Creek Financial Management LLC bought a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,346,000. Institutional investors own 54.42% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Friday. DZ Bank upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $72.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $86.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a $74.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $83.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, August 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Exxon Mobil currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.13.

Shares of XOM stock traded up $0.30 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $71.27. 2,989,382 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,537,314. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12 month low of $64.65 and a 12 month high of $86.89. The company has a market cap of $301.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.46, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $70.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.74.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $69.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.47 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 6.30% and a return on equity of 9.16%. Exxon Mobil’s revenue was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.92 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 13th were paid a $0.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 12th. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.88%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.59%.

In other news, VP Robert N. Schleckser sold 9,345 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.84, for a total value of $661,999.80. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 189,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,445,432. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

