Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Shares Acquired by First Manhattan Co.

First Manhattan Co. lifted its stake in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 58,814 shares of the social networking company’s stock after buying an additional 4,010 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co.’s holdings in Facebook were worth $11,351,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of FB. Whitnell & Co. purchased a new position in Facebook in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Cordasco Financial Network increased its holdings in Facebook by 70.0% in the second quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 170 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Shamrock Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Facebook in the second quarter valued at $38,000. Clean Yield Group purchased a new position in Facebook in the second quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Facebook in the second quarter valued at $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.18% of the company’s stock.

In other Facebook news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,134 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.45, for a total value of $210,300.30. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $192,311.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Sheryl Sandberg sold 55,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.13, for a total transaction of $10,732,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,935,572 shares of company stock worth $545,402,788. 14.53% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Facebook stock traded down $1.28 on Friday, reaching $178.83. The company had a trading volume of 3,628,743 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,873,201. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $185.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $184.29. The firm has a market cap of $511.16 billion, a PE ratio of 23.62, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.01. Facebook, Inc. has a 52-week low of $123.02 and a 52-week high of $208.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 4.47 and a current ratio of 4.47.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The social networking company reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.09. Facebook had a net margin of 27.26% and a return on equity of 20.09%. The firm had revenue of $16.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.49 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.74 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Facebook, Inc. will post 8.03 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on FB. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Facebook from $212.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $220.00 target price on shares of Facebook in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Facebook from $245.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 target price on shares of Facebook in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Facebook from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and forty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $220.92.

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

