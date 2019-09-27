Faceter (FACE) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $4,060.00

Faceter (CURRENCY:FACE) traded down 3.9% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on September 26th. Faceter has a market cap of $260,296.00 and approximately $4,060.00 worth of Faceter was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Faceter has traded 25.9% lower against the US dollar. One Faceter coin can now be purchased for $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC on major exchanges including $51.55, $50.98, $20.33 and $24.43.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Faceter alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.02 or 0.00037617 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $446.33 or 0.05550690 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0339 or 0.00000421 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0236 or 0.00000293 BTC.

Clipper Coin (CCCX) traded 17.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0200 or 0.00000249 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0854 or 0.00001062 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000095 BTC.

Faceter Coin Profile

Faceter is a coin. Its genesis date was January 19th, 2018. Faceter’s total supply is 938,641,610 coins and its circulating supply is 470,623,560 coins. Faceter’s official message board is medium.com/faceter. Faceter’s official Twitter account is @FaceterOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Faceter is tokensale.faceter.io.

Buying and Selling Faceter

Faceter can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: $24.68, $20.33, $51.55, $7.50, $10.39, $24.43, $18.94, $50.98, $33.94, $5.60, $32.15 and $13.77. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Faceter directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Faceter should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Faceter using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Faceter Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Faceter and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.