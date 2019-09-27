Fidelity Low Duration Bond Factor ETF Declares — Dividend of $0.10 (BATS:FLDR)

Fidelity Low Duration Bond Factor ETF (BATS:FLDR) announced a — dividend on Thursday, September 26th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.097 per share on Tuesday, October 1st. This represents a yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 26th.

FLDR stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $50.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,214 shares. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $50.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.53.

