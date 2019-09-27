Filtronic (LON:FTC) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $7.81

Filtronic Plc (LON:FTC)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $7.81 and traded as high as $8.14. Filtronic shares last traded at $8.02, with a volume of 241,255 shares.

Separately, FinnCap reiterated a “corporate” rating on shares of Filtronic in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd.

Get Filtronic alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $16.40 million and a PE ratio of -26.17. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 7.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 7.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.74, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.35.

Filtronic Company Profile (LON:FTC)

Filtronic plc designs and manufactures customized radio frequency, microwave, and millimeter wave components and subsystems in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Americas, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Filtronic Wireless and Filtronic Broadband. It offers E-band and V-band transceiver modules; GaN amplifiers, including point-to-point backhaul radio links and power amplifiers; microwave and millimeter-wave filters and diplexers; E-band power amplifiers; and ultra-high capacity data links.

Featured Story: What is the Ex-Dividend Date in Investing?

Receive News & Ratings for Filtronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Filtronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.