Financial Survey: Artelo Biosciences (NASDAQ:ARTL) and Qiwi (NASDAQ:QIWI)

Artelo Biosciences (NASDAQ:ARTL) and Qiwi (NASDAQ:QIWI) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Profitability

Get Artelo Biosciences alerts:

This table compares Artelo Biosciences and Qiwi’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Artelo Biosciences N/A N/A -469.41% Qiwi 13.44% 20.68% 7.94%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings for Artelo Biosciences and Qiwi, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Artelo Biosciences 0 0 1 0 3.00 Qiwi 0 0 1 0 3.00

Artelo Biosciences presently has a consensus target price of $8.00, suggesting a potential upside of 344.44%. Qiwi has a consensus target price of $20.00, suggesting a potential downside of 6.72%. Given Artelo Biosciences’ higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Artelo Biosciences is more favorable than Qiwi.

Dividends

Qiwi pays an annual dividend of $1.04 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.9%. Artelo Biosciences does not pay a dividend. Qiwi pays out 108.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Artelo Biosciences and Qiwi’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Artelo Biosciences N/A N/A -$2.34 million N/A N/A Qiwi $441.00 million 2.96 $56.99 million $0.96 22.33

Qiwi has higher revenue and earnings than Artelo Biosciences.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

27.3% of Qiwi shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Qiwi beats Artelo Biosciences on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Artelo Biosciences Company Profile

Artelo Biosciences, Inc., an ethical biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing, licensing, and commercializing cannabinoid therapeutic treatments. Its products pipeline includes ART12.11, a cannabidiol composition for the treatment of inflammatory bowel disease, stroke, and rare/orphan diseases; ART26.12, an endocannabinoid transport protein (FABP5) inhibitor for the treatment of breast cancer, prostate cancer, and neuropathic and nociceptive pain; and ART27.13 for the treatment of cancer and cachexia. The company was formerly known as Reactive Medical, Inc. and changed its name to Artelo Biosciences, Inc. in April 2017. Artelo Biosciences, Inc. was founded in 2011 and is based in La Jolla, California.

Qiwi Company Profile

Qiwi plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates electronic online payment systems primarily in the Russian Federation, Kazakhstan, Moldova, Belarus, Romania, the United Arab Emirates, and internationally. The company offers payment services across online, mobile, and physical channels through a network of approximately 109,000 kiosks and 43,000 terminals that run its proprietary software. It also provides Qiwi Wallet, which is an online and mobile payment processing, and money transfer system that allows customers to pay for the products and services of merchants, as well as perform peer-to-peer money transfers through a virtual wallet; and Visa-branded prepaid cards. In addition, the company offers payment-by installments card systems under the SOVEST brand name; and value added services. Qiwi plc was incorporated in 2007 and is based in Nicosia, Cyprus.

Receive News & Ratings for Artelo Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Artelo Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.