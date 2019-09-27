FireEye (NASDAQ:FEYE) Downgraded by BidaskClub to “Sell”

BidaskClub cut shares of FireEye (NASDAQ:FEYE) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, BidAskClub reports.

FEYE has been the topic of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $20.00 price objective on shares of FireEye and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Robert W. Baird set a $23.00 price objective on shares of FireEye and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Sunday, September 15th. Northland Securities reiterated a buy rating and issued a $19.00 price objective on shares of FireEye in a report on Friday, September 20th. Oppenheimer set a $19.00 price objective on shares of FireEye and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Bank of America set a $20.00 price objective on shares of FireEye and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $19.25.

Get FireEye alerts:

FEYE stock traded down $0.36 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $13.09. 127,000 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,724,877. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.56. The firm has a market cap of $2.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.18 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.01. FireEye has a 1-year low of $12.66 and a 1-year high of $20.61.

FireEye (NASDAQ:FEYE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The information security company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $218.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $215.45 million. FireEye had a negative net margin of 28.13% and a negative return on equity of 19.56%. FireEye’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that FireEye will post -0.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Frank Verdecanna sold 10,525 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.29, for a total transaction of $139,877.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP William T. Robbins sold 6,316 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.29, for a total transaction of $83,939.64. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 411,357 shares in the company, valued at $5,466,934.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. acquired a new position in FireEye during the second quarter worth $161,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in FireEye by 263.3% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 60,465 shares of the information security company’s stock worth $895,000 after purchasing an additional 43,824 shares during the period. P.A.W. Capital Corp boosted its position in FireEye by 10.3% during the second quarter. P.A.W. Capital Corp now owns 160,000 shares of the information security company’s stock worth $2,370,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares during the period. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC bought a new position in FireEye during the second quarter worth $148,000. Finally, Atria Investments LLC bought a new position in FireEye during the second quarter worth $614,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.31% of the company’s stock.

About FireEye

FireEye, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions that allow organizations to prepare for, prevent, investigate, respond to, and remediate cyber-attacks. The company provides threat detection and prevention solutions, including network security solutions, email security solutions, endpoint security solutions, and customer support and maintenance services.

See Also: Bond

Receive News & Ratings for FireEye Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FireEye and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.