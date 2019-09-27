First Manhattan Co. Has $12.92 Million Holdings in Newell Brands Inc (NYSE:NWL)

First Manhattan Co. cut its holdings in shares of Newell Brands Inc (NYSE:NWL) by 9.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 837,983 shares of the company’s stock after selling 87,109 shares during the quarter. First Manhattan Co. owned 0.20% of Newell Brands worth $12,921,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Newell Brands by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 131,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,014,000 after acquiring an additional 11,693 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in Newell Brands by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 152,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,341,000 after buying an additional 19,458 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in Newell Brands by 39.6% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 459,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,033,000 after buying an additional 130,447 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Newell Brands by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 15,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after buying an additional 767 shares during the period. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Newell Brands in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.42% of the company’s stock.

NWL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Newell Brands in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Deutsche Bank dropped their price target on Newell Brands from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Consumer Edge initiated coverage on Newell Brands in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Newell Brands in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Newell Brands currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.30.

Shares of NYSE:NWL traded down $0.09 during trading on Friday, hitting $18.22. 718,007 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,837,965. Newell Brands Inc has a 1-year low of $13.04 and a 1-year high of $24.57. The company has a market capitalization of $7.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.90. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a current ratio of 2.98.

Newell Brands (NYSE:NWL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $2.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.12 billion. Newell Brands had a positive return on equity of 9.55% and a negative net margin of 46.92%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.82 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Newell Brands Inc will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th were issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 29th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.05%. Newell Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.45%.

In related news, Director Michael Todman acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $15.76 per share, for a total transaction of $78,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 72,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,137,619.84. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

Newell Brands Company Profile

Newell Brands Inc designs, manufactures, sources, and distributes consumer and commercial products worldwide. The company's Live segment offers household products, including kitchen appliances, gourmet cookware, bakeware and cutlery, food storage and home storage products, fresh preserving products, and home fragrance products; and baby gear, infant care, and health products primarily under Aprica, Baby Jogger, Ball, Calphalon, Chesapeake Bay Candle, Crock-Pot, FoodSaver, Graco, Mr.

