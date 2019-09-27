First Manhattan Co. Has $15.86 Million Stock Position in NorthWestern Corp (NYSE:NWE)

First Manhattan Co. decreased its position in NorthWestern Corp (NYSE:NWE) by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 219,863 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 4,643 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co. owned about 0.44% of NorthWestern worth $15,863,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in NorthWestern by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,397,776 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $389,449,000 after acquiring an additional 101,168 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in NorthWestern by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,269,474 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $163,084,000 after acquiring an additional 35,973 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in NorthWestern by 15.1% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,604,685 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $115,730,000 after acquiring an additional 210,322 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in NorthWestern by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,484,542 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $107,109,000 after acquiring an additional 87,661 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in NorthWestern by 43.9% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,136,761 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $82,016,000 after acquiring an additional 346,701 shares in the last quarter. 95.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Robert C. Rowe sold 4,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.17, for a total transaction of $293,131.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, General Counsel H. Grahame Heather sold 3,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.09, for a total value of $255,924.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 8,470 shares of company stock valued at $589,092. 1.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Barclays reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of NorthWestern in a report on Sunday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut NorthWestern from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. ValuEngine cut NorthWestern from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Williams Capital raised NorthWestern from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $66.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, August 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. NorthWestern presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.67.

Shares of NWE traded down $0.49 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $75.47. The company had a trading volume of 43,453 shares, compared to its average volume of 360,115. NorthWestern Corp has a twelve month low of $56.23 and a twelve month high of $76.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The company’s 50-day moving average is $72.22 and its 200-day moving average is $71.41. The company has a market capitalization of $3.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.26, a P/E/G ratio of 8.33 and a beta of 0.22.

NorthWestern (NYSE:NWE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.31. NorthWestern had a return on equity of 9.86% and a net margin of 17.30%. The business had revenue of $270.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $308.82 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.63 EPS. NorthWestern’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that NorthWestern Corp will post 3.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be issued a $0.575 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 12th. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.05%. NorthWestern’s payout ratio is presently 67.85%.

About NorthWestern

NorthWestern Corporation, doing business as NorthWestern Energy, provides electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers. The company operates through Electric Operations and Natural Gas Operations segments. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and produces, stores, transmits, and distributes natural gas, as well as owns municipal franchises to provide natural gas service in the communities.

