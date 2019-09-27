First Manhattan Co. Has $26.20 Million Holdings in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA)

First Manhattan Co. lessened its holdings in shares of Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) by 2.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 158,185 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,673 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co. owned about 0.29% of Snap-on worth $26,201,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of Snap-on by 326.7% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 192 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Snap-on during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Motco acquired a new position in shares of Snap-on during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its position in shares of Snap-on by 34.0% during the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 280 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new position in shares of Snap-on during the 1st quarter worth approximately $56,000.

In other Snap-on news, SVP Anup R. Banerjee sold 2,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.40, for a total value of $421,120.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 128 shares in the company, valued at $19,251.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 19,675 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.46, for a total transaction of $3,058,675.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SNA traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $155.14. 47,528 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 342,163. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 2.48. The company has a market cap of $8.60 billion, a PE ratio of 13.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.25. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $151.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $157.94. Snap-on Incorporated has a 1-year low of $135.29 and a 1-year high of $187.73.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The company reported $3.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.21 by $0.01. Snap-on had a net margin of 18.70% and a return on equity of 21.40%. The business had revenue of $951.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $959.33 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.11 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Snap-on Incorporated will post 12.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 20th were given a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 19th. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.45%. Snap-on’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.18%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on SNA shares. Robert W. Baird set a $164.00 price target on shares of Snap-on and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Snap-on from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $166.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Snap-on in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Snap-on from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer set a $180.00 price target on shares of Snap-on and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $172.60.

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial and Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, and Repair Systems & Information Group segments. The company offers hand tools, including wrenches, sockets, ratchet wrenches, pliers, screwdrivers, punches and chisels, saws and cutting tools, pruning tools, torque measuring instruments, and other products; power tools, such as cordless, pneumatic, hydraulic, and corded tools; and tool storage products comprising tool chests, roll cabinets, and other products.

