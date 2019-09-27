First Manhattan Co. Increases Stock Position in American National Insurance (NASDAQ:ANAT)

First Manhattan Co. grew its stake in shares of American National Insurance (NASDAQ:ANAT) by 1.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 196,182 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,480 shares during the quarter. First Manhattan Co.’s holdings in American National Insurance were worth $22,849,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. United Services Automobile Association boosted its holdings in shares of American National Insurance by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 5,461 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $636,000 after acquiring an additional 586 shares during the last quarter. Arbiter Partners Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American National Insurance during the 2nd quarter valued at about $291,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American National Insurance during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American National Insurance during the 2nd quarter valued at about $6,280,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of American National Insurance by 108.1% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 8,806 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,026,000 after acquiring an additional 4,575 shares during the last quarter. 62.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ ANAT traded up $0.16 during trading on Friday, reaching $121.76. 2,116 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 38,788. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $117.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $119.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.29 billion, a PE ratio of 13.74 and a beta of 0.69. American National Insurance has a 52-week low of $111.01 and a 52-week high of $155.24.

American National Insurance (NASDAQ:ANAT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The insurance provider reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $956.68 million for the quarter. American National Insurance had a net margin of 11.31% and a return on equity of 4.36%.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 10th were issued a $0.82 dividend. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 9th.

Separately, BidaskClub raised shares of American National Insurance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 12th.

About American National Insurance

American National Insurance Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products and services in the United States, the District of Columbia, and Puerto Rico. The company's Life segment offers whole life, term life, universal life, variable universal life, and credit life insurance products.

