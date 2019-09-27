First Manhattan Co. Increases Stock Position in Howard Hughes Corp (NYSE:HHC)

First Manhattan Co. raised its position in shares of Howard Hughes Corp (NYSE:HHC) by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 153,311 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 14,565 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co. owned about 0.36% of Howard Hughes worth $18,986,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in shares of Howard Hughes by 75.0% in the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Howard Hughes in the 2nd quarter worth about $49,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Howard Hughes in the 2nd quarter worth about $62,000. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its position in shares of Howard Hughes by 102.8% in the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 509 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the period. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Howard Hughes in the 2nd quarter worth about $66,000. 84.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Howard Hughes stock traded down $0.42 during trading on Friday, hitting $128.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,703 shares, compared to its average volume of 178,865. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.64. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $129.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $117.44. The company has a market capitalization of $5.57 billion, a PE ratio of 97.81 and a beta of 1.32. Howard Hughes Corp has a 52 week low of $89.51 and a 52 week high of $135.42.

Howard Hughes (NYSE:HHC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31. The company had revenue of $431.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $397.43 million. Howard Hughes had a net margin of 7.03% and a return on equity of 3.24%. Howard Hughes’s quarterly revenue was up 138.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.12) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Howard Hughes Corp will post 0.45 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Howard Hughes from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th.

The Howard Hughes Corporation owns, manages, and develops commercial, residential, and hospitality operating properties in the United States. It operates through three segments: Operating Assets, Master Planned Communities, and Strategic Developments. The Operating Assets segment owns 15 retail, 28 office, 8 multi-family, and 4 hospitality properties, as well as 10 other operating assets and investments primarily located and around The Woodlands, Texas; Columbia, Maryland; New York, New York; Las Vegas, Nevada; and Honolulu, Hawai’i.

