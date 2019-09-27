First Manhattan Co. Increases Stock Position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

First Manhattan Co. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 0.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 51,126 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 317 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $13,760,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bremer Bank National Association acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter worth about $39,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.2% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 11,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,967,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. St. Louis Trust Co boosted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 4.6% during the first quarter. St. Louis Trust Co now owns 16,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,225,000 after buying an additional 723 shares during the period. FCG Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter worth about $223,000. Finally, Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter worth about $361,000.

VOO stock traded down $0.80 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $271.99. 1,105,676 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,880,757. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $269.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $266.81. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $214.83 and a 12-month high of $277.98.

The business also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 27th will be paid a dividend of $1.3014 per share. This represents a yield of 2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 26th.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

