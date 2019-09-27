First Manhattan Co. Reduces Holdings in Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:CWCO)

First Manhattan Co. lowered its stake in shares of Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:CWCO) by 1.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 676,863 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 10,000 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co.’s holdings in Consolidated Water were worth $9,652,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Consolidated Water by 552.8% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,081 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 2,609 shares during the period. Globeflex Capital L P bought a new position in Consolidated Water in the first quarter valued at approximately $519,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC lifted its stake in Consolidated Water by 22.2% in the first quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 15,213 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $196,000 after buying an additional 2,759 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in Consolidated Water by 416.9% in the first quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 28,979 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $373,000 after buying an additional 23,373 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Consolidated Water by 174.7% in the second quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 27,200 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $388,000 after buying an additional 17,300 shares in the last quarter. 53.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CWCO traded down $0.54 during trading on Friday, reaching $16.93. The company had a trading volume of 2,760 shares, compared to its average volume of 63,692. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 12.83 and a quick ratio of 12.15. Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. has a 12 month low of $10.76 and a 12 month high of $17.51. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $14.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.84. The company has a market cap of $250.66 million, a P/E ratio of 24.95, a PEG ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.55.

Consolidated Water (NASDAQ:CWCO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The utilities provider reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.01). Consolidated Water had a net margin of 21.95% and a return on equity of 6.05%. The company had revenue of $18.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.80 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. will post 0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st will be paid a $0.085 dividend. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th. Consolidated Water’s payout ratio is currently 50.00%.

CWCO has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Consolidated Water from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Janney Montgomery Scott reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Consolidated Water in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th.

In other Consolidated Water news, Director Clarence B. Flowers sold 14,480 shares of Consolidated Water stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.70, for a total value of $212,856.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 4.79% of the company’s stock.

Consolidated Water Co Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops and operates seawater desalination plants and water distribution systems primarily in the Cayman Islands, the Bahamas, Indonesia, and the United States. The company operates through four segments: Retail, Bulk, Services, and Manufacturing.

