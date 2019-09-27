First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) Downgraded to Hold at ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on FSLR. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of First Solar to $80.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of First Solar from $74.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Barclays reissued a buy rating on shares of First Solar in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of First Solar in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Finally, Roth Capital set a $75.00 price objective on shares of First Solar and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $70.11.

FSLR traded down $3.98 during trading on Thursday, reaching $58.56. 254,215 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 955,072. First Solar has a 1 year low of $36.51 and a 1 year high of $69.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 4.05 and a quick ratio of 3.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.28. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.20.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The solar cell manufacturer reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.20). First Solar had a return on equity of 0.46% and a net margin of 0.95%. The business had revenue of $585.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $656.80 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.46) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 89.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that First Solar will post 2.37 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Georges Antoun sold 8,476 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.83, for a total transaction of $524,071.08. Following the sale, the insider now owns 73,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,533,375.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director R Craig Kennedy sold 1,800 shares of First Solar stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.55, for a total transaction of $112,590.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 25,805 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,614,102.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 57,189 shares of company stock worth $3,567,437 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FSLR. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in First Solar by 273.0% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,686,374 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $176,441,000 after acquiring an additional 1,966,171 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its stake in First Solar by 986.3% in the 1st quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,637,421 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $86,521,000 after acquiring an additional 1,486,686 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in First Solar by 40.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,304,211 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $151,340,000 after acquiring an additional 664,729 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in First Solar in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,160,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in First Solar by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,998,996 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $422,666,000 after acquiring an additional 422,290 shares during the period. 62.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

First Solar, Inc provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Modules and Systems. The Components segment designs, manufactures, and sells cadmium telluride solar modules that convert sunlight into electricity. This segment offers its products to integrators and operators of PV solar power systems.

