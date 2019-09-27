First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV) Announces $0.07 — Dividend

First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV) announced a — dividend on Wednesday, September 25th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 26th will be given a dividend of 0.0743 per share on Monday, September 30th. This represents a yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 25th.

First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF has increased its dividend by an average of 12.9% annually over the last three years.

NASDAQ:FV traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $29.92. 118,032 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 251,543. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $29.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.02. First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF has a one year low of $23.32 and a one year high of $31.43.

