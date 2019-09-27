First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FEMB) Announces — Dividend of $0.17

First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FEMB) announced a — dividend on Wednesday, September 25th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 26th will be paid a dividend of 0.1713 per share on Monday, September 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.4%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 25th.

First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF has increased its dividend payment by an average of 3.8% per year over the last three years.

Shares of FEMB traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $38.05. 14,100 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 23,222. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.23. First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $35.94 and a 12 month high of $40.47.

