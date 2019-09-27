First Trust Hedged BuyWrite Income ETF to Issue — Dividend of $0.06 (NASDAQ:FTLB)

First Trust Hedged BuyWrite Income ETF (NASDAQ:FTLB) declared a — dividend on Wednesday, September 25th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 26th will be paid a dividend of 0.055 per share on Monday, September 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 25th.

First Trust Hedged BuyWrite Income ETF has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 1.9% per year over the last three years.

Shares of First Trust Hedged BuyWrite Income ETF stock traded down $0.07 on Thursday, reaching $22.26. 3,300 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,678. First Trust Hedged BuyWrite Income ETF has a 1-year low of $18.99 and a 1-year high of $23.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $22.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.97.

