First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF (NYSEARCA:LDSF) Declares $0.05 — Dividend

First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF (NYSEARCA:LDSF) announced a — dividend on Wednesday, September 25th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 26th will be paid a dividend of 0.0451 per share on Monday, September 30th. This represents a yield of 3.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 25th.

NYSEARCA:LDSF traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $20.55. 98,100 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,151. First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF has a 12 month low of $20.19 and a 12 month high of $21.45. The company has a fifty day moving average of $20.54 and a 200 day moving average of $20.46.

