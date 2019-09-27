First Trust Lunt U.S. Factor Rotation ETF (NYSEARCA:FCTR) Declares — Dividend of $0.07

First Trust Lunt U.S. Factor Rotation ETF (NYSEARCA:FCTR) announced a — dividend on Wednesday, September 25th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 26th will be paid a dividend of 0.0704 per share on Monday, September 30th. This represents a yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 25th.

Shares of FCTR stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $21.87. 3,300 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,432. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $21.89 and a 200 day moving average of $21.50. First Trust Lunt U.S. Factor Rotation ETF has a 52-week low of $16.64 and a 52-week high of $22.33.

Further Reading: Why are percentage gainers important?

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Lunt U.S. Factor Rotation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Lunt U.S. Factor Rotation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.