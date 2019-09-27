First Trust Multi-Asset Diversified Income Index Fund (NASDAQ:MDIV) Announces $0.09 — Dividend

First Trust Multi-Asset Diversified Income Index Fund (NASDAQ:MDIV) announced a — dividend on Wednesday, September 25th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, September 26th will be given a dividend of 0.0882 per share on Monday, September 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 6.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 25th.

First Trust Multi-Asset Diversified Income Index Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 5.6% per year over the last three years.

Shares of MDIV stock traded down $0.07 during trading on Thursday, hitting $18.40. 76,967 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 110,167. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.44. First Trust Multi-Asset Diversified Income Index Fund has a twelve month low of $16.21 and a twelve month high of $18.78.

