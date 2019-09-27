First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF to Issue — Dividend of $0.00 (NASDAQ:CIBR)

First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR) declared a — dividend on Wednesday, September 25th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 26th will be given a dividend of 0.004 per share on Monday, September 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 25th.

First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF has decreased its dividend by an average of 20.1% annually over the last three years.

Shares of CIBR stock traded down $0.07 on Thursday, hitting $27.90. 322,179 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 181,838. First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF has a one year low of $21.84 and a one year high of $30.78. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $28.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.60.

