First Trust Nasdaq Pharmaceuticals ETF (FTXH) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 25th

First Trust Nasdaq Pharmaceuticals ETF (NASDAQ:FTXH) announced a — dividend on Wednesday, September 25th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 26th will be paid a dividend of 0.0501 per share on Monday, September 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 25th.

NASDAQ:FTXH opened at $20.27 on Friday. First Trust Nasdaq Pharmaceuticals ETF has a 1-year low of $17.94 and a 1-year high of $23.76. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $20.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.74.

Featured Story: What is the downside to momentum investing?



Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Nasdaq Pharmaceuticals ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Nasdaq Pharmaceuticals ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.