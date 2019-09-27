First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:FTXL) Declares $0.12 — Dividend

First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:FTXL) announced a — dividend on Wednesday, September 25th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 26th will be given a dividend of 0.119 per share on Monday, September 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 25th.

Shares of NASDAQ FTXL traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $35.39. The company had a trading volume of 96,099 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,089. First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF has a 1-year low of $23.86 and a 1-year high of $35.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $33.70 and its 200-day moving average is $32.82.

