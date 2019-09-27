First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats ETF Plans — Dividend of $0.15 (NYSEARCA:FID)

First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats ETF (NYSEARCA:FID) declared a — dividend on Wednesday, September 25th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 26th will be given a dividend of 0.1466 per share on Monday, September 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.8%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 25th.

Shares of First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats ETF stock traded up $0.07 during trading on Thursday, hitting $17.08. 2,800 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,500. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $16.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.88. First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats ETF has a 12-month low of $14.93 and a 12-month high of $17.52.

