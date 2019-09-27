Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. is a multi-channel specialty retailer of hard surface flooring and related accessories which offering a broad in-stock assortment of tile, wood, laminate and natural stone flooring. Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in Smyrna, Georgia. “

Get Floor & Decor alerts:

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Floor & Decor from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Floor & Decor from $51.00 to $50.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Guggenheim set a $55.00 target price on shares of Floor & Decor and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Floor & Decor from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Floor & Decor from $55.00 to $51.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $44.64.

FND traded down $1.02 during trading on Thursday, reaching $50.27. 19,546 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,079,600. Floor & Decor has a fifty-two week low of $23.30 and a fifty-two week high of $53.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $47.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.83. The company has a market capitalization of $5.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.87, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.94.

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.04. Floor & Decor had a net margin of 6.35% and a return on equity of 18.32%. The firm had revenue of $520.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $510.73 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.27 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Floor & Decor will post 1.11 EPS for the current year.

In other Floor & Decor news, CFO Trevor Lang sold 42,335 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.02, for a total transaction of $1,863,586.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 181,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,967,796.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Peter Starrett sold 36,826 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $1,841,300.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 27,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,370,450. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,645,806 shares of company stock valued at $202,067,981 over the last ninety days. 7.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Trexquant Investment LP raised its holdings in Floor & Decor by 75.2% during the 1st quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 71,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,950,000 after purchasing an additional 30,724 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Floor & Decor by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 82,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,407,000 after purchasing an additional 5,272 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its holdings in Floor & Decor by 32.4% during the 1st quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 786,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,438,000 after purchasing an additional 192,614 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Floor & Decor by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 334,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,029,000 after purchasing an additional 7,759 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Logan Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Floor & Decor during the 2nd quarter worth about $4,612,000.

Floor & Decor Company Profile

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of hard surface flooring and related accessories. The company's stores offer tile, wood, laminate, vinyl, and natural stone flooring products, as well as decorative and installation accessories. It serves professional installers, commercial businesses, and do it yourself customers.

Recommended Story: Insider Trading – What You Need to Know

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Floor & Decor (FND)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Floor & Decor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Floor & Decor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.