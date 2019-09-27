Focus Financial Partners (NASDAQ:FOCS) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Focus Financial Partners (NASDAQ:FOCS) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Focus Financial Partners Inc. provides wealth management services. The Company offers financial planning, asset allocation, asset management and tax preparation services. Focus Financial Partners Inc. is based in New York, United States. “

Get Focus Financial Partners alerts:

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. SunTrust Banks set a $26.00 target price on Focus Financial Partners and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Bank of America reduced their target price on Focus Financial Partners from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Focus Financial Partners from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and lifted their target price for the company from $35.00 to $35.50 in a report on Friday, July 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $35.08.

Shares of Focus Financial Partners stock opened at $23.70 on Monday. Focus Financial Partners has a twelve month low of $19.05 and a twelve month high of $48.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.94, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $22.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.38.

Focus Financial Partners (NASDAQ:FOCS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.06. Focus Financial Partners had a positive return on equity of 12.96% and a negative net margin of 2.10%. The firm had revenue of $301.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $292.29 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.40 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Focus Financial Partners will post 1.96 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Focus Financial Partners by 14.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,715,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,149,000 after purchasing an additional 350,511 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Focus Financial Partners by 29.4% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,127,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,495,000 after purchasing an additional 483,780 shares in the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Focus Financial Partners by 53.1% during the second quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,930,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,726,000 after purchasing an additional 669,645 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Focus Financial Partners by 13.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,832,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,057,000 after purchasing an additional 216,162 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Focus Financial Partners by 29.6% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,816,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,747,000 after purchasing an additional 414,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.62% of the company’s stock.

Focus Financial Partners Company Profile

Focus Financial Partners Inc provides wealth management services to primarily high net worth individuals and families. Its wealth management services include investment advice, financial and tax planning, consulting, tax return preparation, family office services, and other services. The company also offers recordkeeping and administration services.

Featured Article: What does an equal weight rating mean?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Focus Financial Partners (FOCS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Focus Financial Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Focus Financial Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.