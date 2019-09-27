Formula Folios Hedged Growth ETF (BATS:FFHG) Shares Acquired by Susquehanna International Group LLP

Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its holdings in Formula Folios Hedged Growth ETF (BATS:FFHG) by 152.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 36,910 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,280 shares during the quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP’s holdings in Formula Folios Hedged Growth ETF were worth $990,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Shares of BATS:FFHG traded down $0.30 during trading on Friday, hitting $25.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,021 shares. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.65.

Featured Article: What is the accumulation/distribution indicator?

Receive News & Ratings for Formula Folios Hedged Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Formula Folios Hedged Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.