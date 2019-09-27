Forum Energy Technologies (NYSE:FET) Given New $3.00 Price Target at Citigroup

Forum Energy Technologies (NYSE:FET) had its price objective lowered by Citigroup from $4.00 to $3.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on FET. Bank of America reiterated a neutral rating and set a $3.50 price objective (down from $7.00) on shares of Forum Energy Technologies in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Gabelli lowered shares of Forum Energy Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Forum Energy Technologies from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Forum Energy Technologies from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, B. Riley set a $4.00 target price on shares of Forum Energy Technologies and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Forum Energy Technologies currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $5.88.

Get Forum Energy Technologies alerts:

Shares of FET stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $1.54. 6,647 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,267,043. The firm has a market cap of $181.02 million, a PE ratio of 76.50 and a beta of 2.45. Forum Energy Technologies has a 1 year low of $1.31 and a 1 year high of $11.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1.65 and a 200 day moving average of $3.66.

Forum Energy Technologies (NYSE:FET) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $245.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $254.91 million. Forum Energy Technologies had a negative return on equity of 0.20% and a negative net margin of 38.63%. The company’s revenue was down 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.01) earnings per share. Analysts expect that Forum Energy Technologies will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Forum Energy Technologies news, CEO C Christopher Gaut bought 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.35 per share, with a total value of $27,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,827,333 shares in the company, valued at $2,466,899.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 28.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Forum Energy Technologies by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,844,794 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $24,140,000 after purchasing an additional 109,301 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Forum Energy Technologies by 2.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,781,558 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $19,773,000 after acquiring an additional 137,360 shares in the last quarter. Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management LP grew its position in Forum Energy Technologies by 33.4% in the second quarter. Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management LP now owns 5,004,973 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $17,117,000 after acquiring an additional 1,252,305 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in Forum Energy Technologies by 81.7% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,014,397 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $15,404,000 after acquiring an additional 1,355,397 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC grew its position in Forum Energy Technologies by 51.2% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 2,993,929 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $10,239,000 after acquiring an additional 1,014,101 shares in the last quarter. 87.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Forum Energy Technologies Company Profile

Forum Energy Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes products to the oil and natural gas industry in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Drilling & Subsea, Completions, and Production & Infrastructure. The Drilling & Subsea segment designs and manufactures products, and provides related services to the drilling, energy subsea construction and service markets, and other markets, such as alternative energy, defense, and communications.

Read More: Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) ETF

Receive News & Ratings for Forum Energy Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Forum Energy Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.