Franklin Street Properties (NYSEAMERICAN:FSP) Hits New 52-Week High at $8.73

Franklin Street Properties Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:FSP) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $8.73 and last traded at $8.72, with a volume of 2778 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.57.

FSP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet raised Franklin Street Properties from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised Franklin Street Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.25 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Franklin Street Properties from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.56.

Franklin Street Properties (NYSEAMERICAN:FSP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $66.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.23 million.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Franklin Street Properties by 12.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,979,446 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $117,928,000 after purchasing an additional 1,772,609 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Franklin Street Properties by 13.1% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,216,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $23,740,000 after buying an additional 372,200 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in Franklin Street Properties by 5.7% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,713,002 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $20,021,000 after buying an additional 145,264 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Franklin Street Properties by 1.4% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,396,911 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $17,689,000 after buying an additional 32,502 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Franklin Street Properties by 1.5% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,981,371 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $14,623,000 after buying an additional 28,758 shares during the last quarter.

Franklin Street Properties Corp., based in Wakefield, Massachusetts, is focused on investing in institutional-quality office properties in the U.S. FSP's strategy is to invest in select urban infill and central business district (CBD) properties, with primary emphasis on our five core markets of Atlanta, Dallas, Denver, Houston, and Minneapolis.

