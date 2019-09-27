Frontier Wealth Management LLC Acquires Shares of 1,500 Carlisle Companies, Inc. (NYSE:CSL)

Frontier Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Carlisle Companies, Inc. (NYSE:CSL) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,500 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Krane Funds Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Carlisle Companies in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Carlisle Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Carlisle Companies in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in Carlisle Companies by 148.2% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 283 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new stake in Carlisle Companies in the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. 88.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Carlisle Companies alerts:

CSL traded down $0.91 on Friday, reaching $144.25. 522 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 368,067. The stock has a market cap of $8.20 billion, a PE ratio of 23.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.01. Carlisle Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $92.16 and a twelve month high of $149.45. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $142.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $135.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 2.96 and a quick ratio of 2.18.

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The conglomerate reported $2.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.26. Carlisle Companies had a net margin of 9.04% and a return on equity of 16.52%. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.87 earnings per share. Carlisle Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Carlisle Companies, Inc. will post 8.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 20th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 19th. This is an increase from Carlisle Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%. Carlisle Companies’s payout ratio is 32.15%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Carlisle Companies from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Carlisle Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Buckingham Research cut shares of Carlisle Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $148.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.13.

In related news, VP Douglas Charles Taylor purchased 697 shares of Carlisle Companies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $147.27 per share, with a total value of $102,647.19. Following the purchase, the vice president now owns 6,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $916,166.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Nicholas J. Shears sold 6,570 shares of Carlisle Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.00, for a total transaction of $978,930.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 20,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,096,667. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Carlisle Companies Profile

Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a diversified manufacturing company. It operates through four segments: Carlisle Construction Materials, Carlisle Interconnect Technologies, Carlisle Fluid Technologies, and Carlisle Brake & Friction. The Carlisle Construction Materials segment offers thermoplastic polyolefin, ethylene propylene diene monomer rubber, and polyvinyl chloride roofing membranes that are used on non-residential low-sloped roofs; roofing accessories, such as flashings, fasteners, sealing tapes, coatings, and waterproofing products; rigid foam insulation panels for roofing applications; and specialty polyurethane products and solutions for various markets and applications.

Featured Story: What is an investor looking for in an SEC filing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Carlisle Companies, Inc. (NYSE:CSL).

Receive News & Ratings for Carlisle Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carlisle Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.