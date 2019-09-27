Frontier Wealth Management LLC Sells 587 Shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

Frontier Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) by 11.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,720 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 587 shares during the quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $268,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DAL. Glassman Wealth Services increased its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 1,153.5% during the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 539 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 496 shares during the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 105.6% during the second quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 623 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 36.0% during the second quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 620 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Avestar Capital LLC increased its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 3,385.0% during the second quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 697 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 677 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covington Capital Management increased its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 35.4% during the second quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 746 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. 86.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:DAL traded up $0.51 on Friday, hitting $59.29. The company had a trading volume of 90,653 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,188,143. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 1-year low of $45.08 and a 1-year high of $63.44. The stock has a market cap of $37.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.42, a P/E/G ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.19. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $58.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 11th. The transportation company reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.07. Delta Air Lines had a net margin of 9.85% and a return on equity of 31.68%. The firm had revenue of $12.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.49 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.77 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 7.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP William C. Carroll sold 6,384 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.96, for a total value of $395,552.64. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 23,010 shares in the company, valued at $1,425,699.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Rahul D. Samant sold 16,559 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.87, for a total transaction of $1,024,505.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 51,039 shares in the company, valued at $3,157,782.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 83,285 shares of company stock worth $5,219,381 over the last 90 days. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on DAL shares. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Delta Air Lines in a report on Friday, September 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $72.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $56.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. Imperial Capital boosted their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Buckingham Research boosted their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $71.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Delta Air Lines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, September 6th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.12.

Delta Air Lines Company Profile

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its route network is centered on a system of hubs and markets at airports in Amsterdam, Atlanta, Boston, Detroit, London-Heathrow, Los Angeles, Mexico City, Minneapolis-St.

