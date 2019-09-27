Gaia (NASDAQ:GAIA) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gaia (NASDAQ:GAIA) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $7.50 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Gaia, Inc. provides digital video subscription service. Its video content is available through online digital streaming on virtually any Internet-connected device on a commercial-free basis. The Company’s subscribers access to a library of films, personal growth-related content, documentaries, interviews, yoga classes and fitness. It created a fitness and yoga-focused version of its video service. Gaia, Inc., formerly known as Gaiam Inc., is based in Louisville, United States. “

Several other analysts have also weighed in on GAIA. Lake Street Capital reduced their price objective on Gaia from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. ValuEngine lowered Gaia from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Gaia presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $15.50.

Shares of GAIA traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $6.99. 3,232 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 141,994. The company has a market cap of $124.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.58 and a beta of 1.10. Gaia has a fifty-two week low of $5.68 and a fifty-two week high of $17.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $7.33 and its 200 day moving average is $7.91.

Gaia (NASDAQ:GAIA) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $13.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.09 million. Gaia had a negative return on equity of 39.97% and a negative net margin of 66.00%. Analysts anticipate that Gaia will post -1.1 EPS for the current year.

In other Gaia news, Chairman Jirka Rysavy acquired 105,879 shares of Gaia stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $7.14 per share, with a total value of $755,976.06. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman James Keenan acquired 50,000 shares of Gaia stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.28 per share, for a total transaction of $264,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chairman now directly owns 91,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $480,480. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 281,629 shares of company stock worth $2,391,079 over the last ninety days. 34.83% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Gaia by 76.1% during the first quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 7,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 3,240 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Gaia by 146.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 5,873 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Gaia by 24.4% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 14,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 2,901 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Gaia during the first quarter valued at about $132,000. Finally, Creative Planning acquired a new stake in shares of Gaia during the second quarter valued at about $274,000. 47.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Gaia, Inc operates a digital video subscription service and online community that caters underserved subscriber base worldwide. The company has a digital content library of approximately 8,000 titles available to its subscribers on Internet-connected devices. Its subscribers have access to a library of films, documentaries, interviews, yoga classes, transformation related content, and others for digital streaming.

