Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc (NASDAQ:GLPI) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc (NASDAQ:GLPI) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,290,000 shares, a decrease of 25.4% from the August 15th total of 1,730,000 shares. Approximately 0.6% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,150,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days.

Gaming and Leisure Properties stock traded down $0.55 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $38.11. 643,136 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,183,336. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.86. Gaming and Leisure Properties has a fifty-two week low of $31.19 and a fifty-two week high of $40.82. The stock has a market cap of $8.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78, a current ratio of 4.80 and a quick ratio of 4.80.

Get Gaming and Leisure Properties alerts:

Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.33). Gaming and Leisure Properties had a net margin of 29.69% and a return on equity of 14.98%. The business had revenue of $289.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $289.64 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.43 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Gaming and Leisure Properties will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 6th were given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.14%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 5th. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s payout ratio is 85.53%.

In related news, SVP Matthew Demchyk acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $37.57 per share, with a total value of $187,850.00. Following the acquisition, the senior vice president now owns 42,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,596,725. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 6.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GLPI. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 68,953 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,659,000 after buying an additional 7,149 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 29.2% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 507,831 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $19,587,000 after buying an additional 114,800 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 23,191 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $894,000 after buying an additional 780 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 25.3% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 12,732 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $491,000 after buying an additional 2,568 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 30,592 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,177,000 after buying an additional 2,432 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.54% of the company’s stock.

GLPI has been the subject of several research reports. Scotiabank initiated coverage on Gaming and Leisure Properties in a report on Monday, July 29th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. BidaskClub downgraded Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley set a $47.00 price target on Gaming and Leisure Properties and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Nomura set a $42.00 price target on Gaming and Leisure Properties and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.22.

About Gaming and Leisure Properties

GLPI is engaged in the business of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple-net lease arrangements, pursuant to which the tenant is responsible for all facility maintenance, insurance required in connection with the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties, taxes levied on or with respect to the leased properties and all utilities and other services necessary or appropriate for the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties.

Recommended Story: Bond

Receive News & Ratings for Gaming and Leisure Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gaming and Leisure Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.