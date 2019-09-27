Gaming Realms (LON:GMR) Receives “Buy” Rating from Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt restated their buy rating on shares of Gaming Realms (LON:GMR) in a research note published on Thursday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Shares of Gaming Realms stock traded down GBX 0.12 ($0.00) on Thursday, hitting GBX 7.25 ($0.09). The company had a trading volume of 540,683 shares, compared to its average volume of 170,241. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 6.82 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 5.42. Gaming Realms has a 1 year low of GBX 4 ($0.05) and a 1 year high of GBX 8.20 ($0.11). The stock has a market capitalization of $20.62 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.77, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 2.08.

About Gaming Realms

Gaming Realms plc develops, publishes, and licenses mobile gaming content in the United Kingdom, the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Social Publishing, Licensing, Real Money Gaming, and Affiliate Marketing. The Social Publishing segment provides freemium games.

