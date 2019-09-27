Garrett Motion Inc (NYSE:GTX) Short Interest Update

Garrett Motion Inc (NYSE:GTX) was the target of a large drop in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,950,000 shares, a drop of 52.8% from the August 15th total of 4,130,000 shares. Currently, 2.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 931,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.1 days.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. University of Notre Dame DU Lac purchased a new position in shares of Garrett Motion in the second quarter valued at $7,267,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Garrett Motion in the second quarter worth $38,000. Doyle Wealth Management bought a new stake in Garrett Motion in the second quarter worth $28,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Garrett Motion in the second quarter worth $1,611,000. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its position in Garrett Motion by 28.1% in the second quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 392,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,031,000 after buying an additional 86,208 shares during the last quarter. 84.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on GTX shares. Bank of America raised shares of Garrett Motion from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, September 13th. Barclays set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Garrett Motion and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Garrett Motion in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Garrett Motion from $12.00 to $9.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Garrett Motion from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.29.

Shares of GTX stock traded up $0.17 on Friday, reaching $10.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,906 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,029,734. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.75. Garrett Motion has a 1 year low of $9.31 and a 1 year high of $19.71. The company has a market capitalization of $769.34 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.48.

Garrett Motion (NYSE:GTX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.04. Garrett Motion had a net margin of 34.50% and a negative return on equity of 44.81%. The firm had revenue of $802.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $831.99 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.03 earnings per share. Garrett Motion’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Garrett Motion will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Garrett Motion Company Profile

Garrett Motion Inc designs, manufactures, and sells turbocharger and electric boosting technologies for light and commercial vehicle original equipment manufacturers and the aftermarket worldwide. The company offers light vehicle gasoline and diesel, and commercial vehicle turbochargers. Its integrated vehicle health management tools detect intermittent faults and anomalies to provide understanding of the real-time health of a vehicle system.

