GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:G1A) Given a €29.00 Price Target by Morgan Stanley Analysts

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:G1A) has been assigned a €29.00 ($33.72) target price by Morgan Stanley in a research report issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 14.72% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on G1A. Baader Bank set a €21.00 ($24.42) price target on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada set a €24.00 ($27.91) price target on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Kepler Capital Markets set a €29.00 ($33.72) price target on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €20.00 ($23.26) price target on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Barclays set a €30.00 ($34.88) price target on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €24.78 ($28.82).

G1A opened at €25.28 ($29.40) on Friday. GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft has a one year low of €19.09 ($22.20) and a one year high of €33.14 ($38.53). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.34, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is €24.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is €24.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.57 billion and a P/E ratio of 45.39.

About GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft focuses on the development and production of process technology and components for the food processing industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Business Area Equipment and Business Area Solutions. The Business Area Equipment segment offers separators, valves, pumps, homogenizers, and refrigeration compressors, as well as process technology solutions for food processing and packaging applications; and dairy equipment, feeding systems, and slurry engineering solutions.

