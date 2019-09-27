GEMALTO NV/S (OTCMKTS:GTOMY) Trading Up 0.2%

GEMALTO NV/S (OTCMKTS:GTOMY) was up 0.2% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $27.11 and last traded at $27.11, approximately 138 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 68% from the average daily volume of 427 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.06.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.44.

GEMALTO NV/S Company Profile (OTCMKTS:GTOMY)

Gemalto N.V. provides digital security products and services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Identity, IoT & Cybersecurity; and Smartcards & Issuance. It designs security solutions to governments, industrial companies, and enterprises; and ePassports, border and visa management, biometrics, ID and health cards, voter and vehicle registration, drivers' licenses, and eGovernment support services.

