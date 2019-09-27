Gerresheimer (ETR:GXI) Given a €56.40 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €56.40 ($65.58) price target on Gerresheimer (ETR:GXI) in a research report released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on GXI. Deutsche Bank set a €83.00 ($96.51) price objective on Gerresheimer and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. DZ Bank restated a neutral rating on shares of Gerresheimer in a report on Thursday, July 11th. HSBC set a €85.00 ($98.84) price objective on Gerresheimer and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €50.00 ($58.14) price objective on Gerresheimer and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €87.00 ($101.16) price objective on Gerresheimer and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €71.94 ($83.65).

GXI traded up €0.50 ($0.58) during trading on Thursday, hitting €66.35 ($77.15). 69,060 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 140,925. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of €67.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of €67.62. The firm has a market cap of $2.08 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.06. Gerresheimer has a 1 year low of €51.10 ($59.42) and a 1 year high of €74.80 ($86.98). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.56, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.85.

About Gerresheimer

Gerresheimer AG manufactures and sells specialty glass and plastic products primarily for the pharma and healthcare industry worldwide. It operates through three divisions; Plastics & Devices, Primary Packaging Glass, and Advanced Technologies. The Plastics & Devices division offers drug delivery systems, including inhalers, pen systems, and injection systems; sterile and non-sterile prefillable syringe systems for the pharmaceutical and biotech industries; and disposables for various analysis systems that are used in laboratories and medical practices, quick tests for patients in medical practices or hospitals, skin-prick aids and lancets for diabetics, disposables and components for dialysis machines, and catheters and surgical devices.

