Gerresheimer (ETR:GXI) Sets New 52-Week High at $66,650,000.00

Gerresheimer AG (ETR:GXI)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as €66,650,000.00 ($77,500,000.00) and last traded at €66.35 ($77.15), with a volume of 69060 shares. The stock had previously closed at €65.85 ($76.57).

Several brokerages recently weighed in on GXI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €56.40 ($65.58) price objective on shares of Gerresheimer and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank set a €83.00 ($96.51) price objective on shares of Gerresheimer and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Independent Research set a €80.00 ($93.02) price objective on shares of Gerresheimer and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Berenberg Bank set a €81.00 ($94.19) price objective on shares of Gerresheimer and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €50.00 ($58.14) price objective on shares of Gerresheimer and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €71.94 ($83.65).

The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.56. The firm has a market cap of $2.08 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.06. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is €67.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is €67.62.

About Gerresheimer (ETR:GXI)

Gerresheimer AG manufactures and sells specialty glass and plastic products primarily for the pharma and healthcare industry worldwide. It operates through three divisions; Plastics & Devices, Primary Packaging Glass, and Advanced Technologies. The Plastics & Devices division offers drug delivery systems, including inhalers, pen systems, and injection systems; sterile and non-sterile prefillable syringe systems for the pharmaceutical and biotech industries; and disposables for various analysis systems that are used in laboratories and medical practices, quick tests for patients in medical practices or hospitals, skin-prick aids and lancets for diabetics, disposables and components for dialysis machines, and catheters and surgical devices.

