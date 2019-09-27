Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.29 Per Share

Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, September 25th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 8th will be paid a dividend of 0.29 per share by the bank on Thursday, October 17th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 7th. This is a positive change from Glacier Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27.

Glacier Bancorp has increased its dividend by an average of 10.4% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 7 years. Glacier Bancorp has a dividend payout ratio of 49.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Glacier Bancorp to earn $2.47 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.08 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 43.7%.

Get Glacier Bancorp alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:GBCI traded up $0.31 during trading on Friday, hitting $40.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 298,601 shares, compared to its average volume of 299,912. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $39.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.48. The company has a market capitalization of $3.47 billion, a PE ratio of 18.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. Glacier Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $36.84 and a fifty-two week high of $47.67.

Glacier Bancorp (NASDAQ:GBCI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The bank reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $151.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $151.63 million. Glacier Bancorp had a net margin of 31.97% and a return on equity of 13.02%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Glacier Bancorp will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have commented on GBCI shares. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Glacier Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Glacier Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.67.

About Glacier Bancorp

Glacier Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Glacier Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals, small to medium-sized businesses, community organizations, and public entities in the United States. It offers non-interest bearing deposit and interest bearing deposit accounts, such as negotiable order of withdrawal and demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, fixed rate certificates of deposits, negotiated-rate jumbo certificates, and individual retirement accounts.

Featured Article: What is basic economics?

Receive News & Ratings for Glacier Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Glacier Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.