Globus Medical Inc (NYSE:GMED) Short Interest Update

Globus Medical Inc (NYSE:GMED) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,200,000 shares, a decline of 23.1% from the August 15th total of 2,860,000 shares. Currently, 2.9% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 591,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.7 days.

In other Globus Medical news, SVP Kelly Huller sold 3,000 shares of Globus Medical stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.90, for a total transaction of $149,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 9,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $468,261.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director David D. Davidar sold 50,000 shares of Globus Medical stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.33, for a total transaction of $2,466,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 754,775 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,233,050.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 24.97% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in Globus Medical in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Globus Medical in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in Globus Medical by 620.0% in the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 792 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 682 shares in the last quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. bought a new stake in Globus Medical in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Globus Medical in the 2nd quarter valued at $72,000. 67.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GMED has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Globus Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $56.00 price target (up previously from $52.00) on shares of Globus Medical in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley set a $45.00 price target on shares of Globus Medical and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Globus Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.20.

Shares of GMED stock traded down $0.96 on Friday, hitting $50.34. The stock had a trading volume of 265,855 shares, compared to its average volume of 602,871. Globus Medical has a twelve month low of $38.01 and a twelve month high of $57.83. The firm has a market cap of $5.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.14, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $50.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.64.

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The medical device company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.41. Globus Medical had a net margin of 19.30% and a return on equity of 13.29%. The company had revenue of $150.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $184.93 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.44 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Globus Medical will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Globus Medical Company Profile

Globus Medical, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of musculoskeletal implants that promote healing in patients with spine disorders. The company offers products that address a variety of musculoskeletal pathologies, anatomies, and surgical approaches.

