GoByte Price Down 46.3% Over Last Week (GBX)

GoByte (CURRENCY:GBX) traded 15% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on September 27th. GoByte has a market cap of $64,969.00 and approximately $1,472.00 worth of GoByte was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, GoByte has traded 46.3% lower against the US dollar. One GoByte coin can now be bought for $0.0178 or 0.00000217 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia, CryptoBridge, Stocks.Exchange and HitBTC.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get GoByte alerts:

IPChain (IPC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001621 BTC.

Feathercoin (FTC) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0106 or 0.00000129 BTC.

CryCash (CRC) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0682 or 0.00000829 BTC.

Uniform Fiscal Object (UFO) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Guncoin (GUN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000013 BTC.

CrowdCoin (CRC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000138 BTC.

Innova (INN) traded 14.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Dinerocoin (DIN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000144 BTC.

GoByte Coin Profile

GBX is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on November 16th, 2017. GoByte’s total supply is 4,466,723 coins and its circulating supply is 3,641,736 coins. The Reddit community for GoByte is /r/gobyte and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. GoByte’s official Twitter account is @gobytenetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. GoByte’s official website is gobyte.network.

GoByte Coin Trading

GoByte can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, Stocks.Exchange, CryptoBridge, Cryptopia and HitBTC. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GoByte directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade GoByte should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy GoByte using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for GoByte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for GoByte and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.