Gogo Inc (NASDAQ:GOGO) is Stelliam Investment Management LP’s 6th Largest Position

Stelliam Investment Management LP lessened its stake in shares of Gogo Inc (NASDAQ:GOGO) by 51.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,312,600 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,453,900 shares during the quarter. Gogo makes up approximately 3.3% of Stelliam Investment Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Stelliam Investment Management LP owned 3.76% of Gogo worth $13,184,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GOGO. Elk Creek Partners LLC increased its position in Gogo by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Elk Creek Partners LLC now owns 3,763,459 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $16,898,000 after purchasing an additional 302,573 shares in the last quarter. MYDA Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Gogo during the 1st quarter valued at $237,000. North Peak Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Gogo by 1,012.3% during the 1st quarter. North Peak Capital Management LLC now owns 2,780,647 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,485,000 after purchasing an additional 2,530,647 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Gogo during the 1st quarter valued at $121,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in Gogo in the 1st quarter valued at $73,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Gogo alerts:

GOGO traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $6.26. The stock had a trading volume of 98,836 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,635,977. The stock has a market capitalization of $560.11 million, a P/E ratio of -3.42 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.75. Gogo Inc has a 52 week low of $2.64 and a 52 week high of $7.82.

Gogo (NASDAQ:GOGO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The technology company reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $213.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $199.62 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.47) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Gogo Inc will post -1.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have commented on GOGO. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Gogo in a research report on Monday. ValuEngine lowered Gogo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Gogo from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Gogo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.75.

In other news, Director Charles C. Townsend purchased 45,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.99 per share, with a total value of $180,348.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Charles C. Townsend purchased 65,651 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.94 per share, for a total transaction of $258,664.94. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 265,851 shares of company stock worth $1,101,013 in the last ninety days. 41.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Gogo Profile

Gogo Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides inflight broadband connectivity and wireless entertainment services to the aviation industry in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Commercial Aviation North America (CA-NA), Commercial Aviation Rest of World (CA-ROW), and Business Aviation (BA).

Further Reading: Hedge Funds Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOGO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gogo Inc (NASDAQ:GOGO).

Receive News & Ratings for Gogo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gogo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.