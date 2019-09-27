Golden Bull Ltd (NASDAQ:DNJR) Short Interest Down 36.8% in September

Golden Bull Ltd (NASDAQ:DNJR) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 55,800 shares, a decrease of 36.8% from the August 15th total of 88,300 shares. Currently, 1.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 215,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

NASDAQ DNJR traded down $0.03 on Friday, reaching $0.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,021 shares, compared to its average volume of 110,363. Golden Bull has a twelve month low of $0.40 and a twelve month high of $13.56. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.12.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Golden Bull stock. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Golden Bull Ltd (NASDAQ:DNJR) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 113,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $394,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned 0.74% of Golden Bull at the end of the most recent quarter. 2.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Golden Bull

Golden Bull Limited operates as an online finance marketplace company in the People's Republic of China. The company's online marketplace connects individual lenders with individual and small business borrowers for short-term loans. It also provides investment and financing consultancy, and technical services.

